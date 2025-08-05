/Rs 24 lakh rent per month? Aamir Khan leases four apartments in Mumbai's posh society



Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has rented four luxury apartments in Mumbai's luxury Bandra West area, Pali Hill. If reports are to be believed, Khan has rented the flats for a whopping amount. Khan has temporarily shifted to an apartment as the building where he lives undergoes redevelopment.

How much house rent is Aamir Khan paying?

Khan has done a little shifting within the Bandra West area, renting four luxury apartments in Pali Hill. Reportedly, his flats are undergoing redevelopment. The shocking part is the rent, and did you know that the superstar will be paying Rs 24.5 lakh per month. Khan's new society name is Wilnomona Apartment, which is on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill.

According to the documents via Zapkey.com, the property registration documents revealed that he has leased the property for five years from May 2025 to May 2030. The lock-in period is 45 months.

The documents were registered in May 2020, and the agreement includes a security deposit of over Rs 1.46 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 2,000. The documents also reveal that the rent will increase 5% annually.

Khan's society, in which he owns around 12 flats, is reportedly going through major reconstruction. As per Hindustan Times, the redeveloped building will offer ultra-luxury sea-view with prices anticipated to exceed Rs 1 lakh per square foot. Even some units could be priced at over Rs 1000 crore.

Notably, Khan will now be living close to Shah Rukh Khan. The Wilnomona society is around 750 metres away from Puja Casa,

the temporary house of SRK and his family. For the unversed, Shah Rukh's home, Mannat, is also under renovation.

Pali Hill is one of Mumbai's famous and most desirable neighbourhoods. Located in the Bandra area, the quiet suburb is home to several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

Aamir Khan's work front