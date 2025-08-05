/Sound of a married couple fighting is being used to scare wolves in US. 'Humans are bad...'

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver fighting in Marriage Story are scaring away wolves. That sounds funny, but the US Department of Agriculture is using it to tell wolves that humans are not good. It is also using fireworks, gunshots and loud music to save the cattle.
Scientists have found a unique way to tell the wolves who's the boss. The US Department of Agriculture is using a recording from the popular film Marriage Story to scare away the predators attacking livestock on the farmlands across the West Coast. An audio clip of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver fighting with each other in the 2019 movie is being broadcast on the loudspeaker to shoo away the wolves, the Wall Street Journal reported. That's an interesting approach by officials who think the loud noises of the two quarrelling are enough to instil fear in these animals. Marriage Story is about a couple in the middle of a divorce and features some exceptional scenes between the two. The clip is a way to let the wolves know that humans are terrible creatures. Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, told the WSJ, "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad", and the shouting and fighting scenes between Johansson and Driver are doing just that. Also Read: Sydney Sweeney makes appearance at Americana premiere in Los Angeles amid American Eagle ad controversy
According to the WSJ report, grey wolves are terrorising farm animals in the American West, attacking cattle. To save them, the department has come up with a plan that involves strange sounds, noises and even music that sounds hellish to the wolves. Besides the Marriage Story clip, the USDA is also playing other alarming sounds of drones flying over the farms. This includes fireworks and gunshots as a form of jump scare for the wolves. It is also playing heavy metal music, like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and Five Finger Death Punch’s “Blue on Black”. The sudden loud noise is supposed to scare away the wolves, while instilling in them the fear of humans.
Directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story, released in 2019 and tells the story of a couple who are separated and getting a divorce. But things get complicated over custody issues and other matters. Laura Dern, who played Nora Fanshaw, Johansson's lawyer in the film, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She delivered some iconic dialogues and scenes in the film for her portrayal of a fierce female leader.