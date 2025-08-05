/Sound of a married couple fighting is being used to scare wolves in US. 'Humans are bad...'

Scientists have found a unique way to tell the wolves who's the boss. The US Department of Agriculture is using a recording from the popular film Marriage Story to scare away the predators attacking livestock on the farmlands across the West Coast. An audio clip of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver fighting with each other in the 2019 movie is being broadcast on the loudspeaker to shoo away the wolves, the Wall Street Journal reported. That's an interesting approach by officials who think the loud noises of the two quarrelling are enough to instil fear in these animals. Marriage Story is about a couple in the middle of a divorce and features some exceptional scenes between the two. The clip is a way to let the wolves know that humans are terrible creatures. Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, told the WSJ, "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad", and the shouting and fighting scenes between Johansson and Driver are doing just that. Also Read: Sydney Sweeney makes appearance at Americana premiere in Los Angeles amid American Eagle ad controversy