/Coolie: Aamir Khan interfering with Hindi release amid clash with War 2? Actor's team issues statement

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is one of the highest-anticipated films, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan's cameo. Ever since the film's announcement, it has sparked buzz and curiosity amongst netizens. Amid all this, rumours have surfaced that Aamir Khan has been interfering with the Hindi release of the film. However, the actor's team has stated in regard to this matter.

Aamir Khan's team on the actor meddling with Coolie's Hindi release

The spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions clarified, "Neither Aamir Khan nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor."

"His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received", the spokesperson stated.

These rumours come as Coolie and War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be releasing on the same day, ie, one day before Independence Day.

What do we know about Coolie?

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography beginning in July. The film's cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie also features an impressive supporting cast, including Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.

Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who plays Dahaa, a rumoured villain with an extended cameo in the climax.