/Coolie: Aamir Khan interfering with Hindi release amid clash with War 2? Actor's team issues statement

Reports of Aamir Khan interfering with the Hindi release of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, have been doing the rounds. However, Aamir Khan's team has now addressed the rumours.
Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is one of the highest-anticipated films, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan's cameo. Ever since the film's announcement, it has sparked buzz and curiosity amongst netizens. Amid all this, rumours have surfaced that Aamir Khan has been interfering with the Hindi release of the film. However, the actor's team has stated in regard to this matter.
The spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions clarified, "Neither Aamir Khan nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor."
"His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received", the spokesperson stated.
Also Read: Coolie: Poster of Rajnikanth starrer plagiarized? Netizens draw comparison with THESE two Hollywood films
These rumours come as Coolie and War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be releasing on the same day, ie, one day before Independence Day.
Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography beginning in July. The film's cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie also features an impressive supporting cast, including Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.
Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who plays Dahaa, a rumoured villain with an extended cameo in the climax.
The film reportedly has a budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Coolie will release in all major Indian languages and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.