/Bigg Boss Season 19: Media set visit called off due to Mumbai rains; will the show premiere on Sunday?

Will incessant rains affect the filming of Bigg Boss 19? On Tuesday, the floods played spoilsport on the media visit to the Bigg Boss Season 19 house. Select members of the press were scheduled to visit the Bigg Boss' house in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of the season premiere, which is scheduled for August 24. However, the media junket had to be called off by the makers at the last moment due to heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai, which has brought many parts of the city to a standstill.

Media junket to Bigg Boss house cancelled

On Tuesday, several members of the media were flown in to Mumbai for a set visit of the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, the incessant rains played a spoil sport and the visit had to be cancelled at the last moment.

The upcoming season of the popular reality series is set to premiere on August 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm on Colors and JioHotstar. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss.

According to reports, the PR team of Bigg Boss 19 has put promotional activities related to the web series on hold for the time being.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging in the city, the Bigg Boss house tour and related activities have been put on hold for now. We regret the inconvenience. We will keep you informed on further developments, depending on the situation with the rains," read the message that was sent out to media.

Bigg Boss 19 to premiere on time?

While the set visit had to be cancelled, the premiere date of the show has not been moved so far. According to sources, Salman will be shooting with contestants later this week before the show begins on Sunday night. So far, there has been no official word from the makers on the date change of the show's premiere.

Trailer, new theme of Bigg Boss 19

The trailer of Bigg Boss 19 was released earlier this month. The new season of the show will not only going to be "crazy", but "democrazy" where every decision in the house will be taken by the housemates.

Bigg Boss 19's theme this year is Gharwalon ki Sarkaar. Unlike the other seasons, the power will not lie in the hands of one, but the Bigg Boss house will run as per everyone's advice.

The official list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants is yet to be unveiled. Rumours are rife that TV stars Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Divyanka Tripathi and others are set to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.