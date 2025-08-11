/Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7: Five reasons why Shanavas Shanu was chosen as the second captain

The Bigg Boss Malayalam version, season 7, kicked off in August with an exciting lineup of contestants. Ever since the grand premiere, the show has been creating quite a buzz with several twists and turns in every episode. Now, TV actor Shanavas Shanu, one of the contestants in the reality show, is grabbing attention after he was appointed as the second captain in the game.

Why has Shanavas Shanu been opted as the second captain in BB Malayalam S7?

TV actor Shanavas Shanu has been creating waves with his game inside the Bigg Boss house, and many are appreciating the way he approaches the reality show. Five main reasons he has been chosen as the second captain in the recent episode are:

Shanavas Shanu's cool and calm composure for playing the game and making it smooth with every contestant is what made him get the captain's role.

He has a knack for his approach towards everyone and has showcased empathy and never shies away from speaking out without reacting too much, which also makes him trustworthy.

During the tasks inside the house, Shanavas handles it with ease and confidence, no matter what. Expressing himself without any hesitation is one of the key factors that helped him gain the leadership role.

Shanavas' strategic approach towards dynamics with others, maintaining his position, balancing his relationships with everyone, is what gained the momentum in being recognised inside the Bigg Boss house.

Winning the second captaincy, defeating other contenders, proves his smartness, calmness in every decision, and his leadership skills in the game.

For the unversed, produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay, the show is broadcast on Asianet and live-streamed on JioHotstar. This season's host is veteran star Mohanlal.

All about Shanavas Shanu

Shanavas Shanu, born in Malappuram, is a TV actor. He made his television debut in 2010 with Indraneelam by playing the lead role opposite Nithya Das. He rose to fame by playing the villainous hero Rudhran in Kumkumapoovu and became a household name among the Malayali audience.