/Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7: Five reasons why Shanavas Shanu was chosen as the second captain

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, which premiered on August 3, is grabbing attention with new twists each day. In a recent episode, TV actor Shanavas Shanu has been appointed as the second captain. Let's decode why he has been chosen so.
The Bigg Boss Malayalam version, season 7, kicked off in August with an exciting lineup of contestants. Ever since the grand premiere, the show has been creating quite a buzz with several twists and turns in every episode. Now, TV actor Shanavas Shanu, one of the contestants in the reality show, is grabbing attention after he was appointed as the second captain in the game.
TV actor Shanavas Shanu has been creating waves with his game inside the Bigg Boss house, and many are appreciating the way he approaches the reality show. Five main reasons he has been chosen as the second captain in the recent episode are:
Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal hosted show kicks off with grand opening, here's the list of confirmed contestants
Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: When and where to watch Mohanlal-hosted reality show online? Meet the 20 contestants
For the unversed, produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay, the show is broadcast on Asianet and live-streamed on JioHotstar. This season's host is veteran star Mohanlal.
Shanavas Shanu, born in Malappuram, is a TV actor. He made his television debut in 2010 with Indraneelam by playing the lead role opposite Nithya Das. He rose to fame by playing the villainous hero Rudhran in Kumkumapoovu and became a household name among the Malayali audience.
His other notable works in TV include Mayamohini, Vasthavam, Sathayameva Jayate, Aamir, Mrs. Hutler, Kana Kanmani, Malakhamar, and Mizhi Randilum, among others. Apart from TV shows, he has also featured in films, which include Queen, Rhythm, Lasagu, Angane Thanne Nethave Anchettennam Pinnale, and Police Junior, among others.