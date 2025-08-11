/Chris Hemsworth birthday: Thor to Extraction, roles that define him as an action star

Chris Hemsworth has been part of several popular franchises and is one of the renowned actors in the Hollywood industry. From Thor to playing an agent fighting aliens, Chris has played a variety of roles. Check out some of his best performances he has played so far in the industry.
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is globally recognised for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has taken up every genre and diverse roles, including action, which cemented him as one of the popular actors on a global level. Here are a few of the films he has been part of.
The Thor revolves around the powerful but arrogant god, Thor, who is cast out of Asgard to live amongst humans in Midgard (Earth), where he soon becomes one of their finest defenders. The film is followed by two more sequels and is also part of the Avengers franchise.
The film tells the story of Tyler, a ruthless mercenary, who accepts the offer of rescuing an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh. However, when he arrives, a gruesome blood bath ensues. The film was followed by a sequel.
The fantasy film tells the story of Snow White, the daughter of King Magnus and his Queen, who grows up with her best friend William. After the Queen's death, the King marries Ravenna, a beautiful prisoner he rescues from the dark invader army. It also stars Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin, and Nick Frost, among others. It was followed by a prequel as well.
The sci-fi film revolves around Agent M, a probationary member of the MIB, who teams up with Agent H and uncovers a sinister plot that reveals a traitor in the organisation aiding an alien invasion. It stars Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and Rebecca Ferguson, among others.
The film tells the story of how the crew of a whaling ship encounters a huge albino bull sperm whale, which tests their resilience and beliefs. They are pushed to their limits to survive out there in the sea. It stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, Benjamin Walker, and Brendan Gleeson, among others.
The thriller revolves around two inmates who form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.
The film tells the story of young Furiosa, snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, who gets caught in the crossfire of two tyrannical warlords. As the tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home. It stars Elsa Pataky, Tom Burke, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sean Millis, among others.