The Writers Guild of America is the name of the two American labor unions representing writers in film, television, radio, and online media. Recently, the association had reportedly announced that it had expelled two members, Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar.

Why were Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar removed from the Writers Guild of America?

According to reports, Park and McKeller co-created the seven-episode series titled Sympthazier, which starred Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr during the 2023 strike. According to the guilt,

Park and McKellar did not appeal their expulsions.

Reportedly, the WGA announced that Anthony Cipriano has been suspended through May 1, 2026, for writing on The Last Breath, which was previously known as Untitled True Story Haunting-Thriller Project. The WGA had previously announced that it had disciplined seven writers for various alleged violations during the 2023 strike.

For the unversed, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) is headquartered in New York City and is affiliated with the AFL-CIO national trade union center. The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) is headquartered in Los Angeles and is unaffiliated with any larger national trade union.

All Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar

For the unversed, Park Chan-wook is a South Korean film director, screenwriter, and producer, who delivered notable works including Thirst, Stoker, Snowpiercer, The Handmaiden, The Truth Beneath, Decision to Leave, Uprising, and Boy Goes to Heaven, among others.