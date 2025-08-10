/Dog Man, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Butterfly and more : Top OTT releases in the upcoming week, Aug 11 to Aug 16

The upcoming week is packed for streaming with multiple arrivals like Dog Man, Sare Jahan se Accha, Tehran and more from Aug 11 to Aug 16.
These OTT releases offer a mix of patriotism, thriller, humour and science fiction to provide with a wide range of entertainment. Enjoy these new arrivals on Prime video, Jiohotstar and more.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
An animated action-comedy based on Dav Pilkey's popular series. The story follows a police officer and an injured police dog who are fused together by way of surgery to become a dog man. Now, the dog man must stop Petey the Cat's evil schemes. The movie will stream from August 11.
Streaming on: Hulu/ Disney+
This is a sci-fi spin-off created by Noah Hawley from the Alien franchise that explores human xenomorph dynamics. A mysterious vessel crash lands on Earth and puts a group of soldiers in the greatest threats. The series will premier on August 13.
Streaming on: Sony Liv
A TVF creation, Court Kacheri is a legal comedy starring Ashish Verma and Pawan Malhotra. The story follows Param Mathur (Ashish Verma), a son of a renowned lawyer who is forced to walk in the path of his father's court legacy. The series focuses on generational conflicts and courtroom chaos in a humorous manner.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Butterfly is a suspenseful spy thriller involving a resurfacing violent past. A former US spy agent's life is shattered when a hidden past comes back to haunt him with dangerous consequences. The series will be available to watch from August 13.
Streaming on: ZEE5
Starring John Abraham as ACP Rajiv Kumar, the movie is based on true events of 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats. Manushi Chillar and Punjabi actress, Neeru Bajwa will also be seen in key roles in this gripping geopolitical thriller and espionage with cross-border tension. After much anticipation, the film is finally set to release on August 14.
Streaming on: Netflix
This Hindi-language series is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s, filled with covert operations and secret missions. The story unfolds India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI clash to sabotage a nuclear program that can trigger war. The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja and Suhail Nayyar. The series will be available to watch from August 13.