/Director Shoojit Sircar on Shah Rukh Khan, and The Kerala Story National Award win: 'No point debating..'

Director Shoojit Sircar is defending National Awards amid backlash. On August 1, the winners of the 71st National Awards were announced, and this time, Bollywood dominated the list. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award, while Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Sudipto Sen's controversial film The Kerala Story was also honoured with a National Award.

The announcement has triggered widespread debate, with netizens questioning the jury's choices. Amid the backlash, director Shoojit Sircar has weighed in.

Shoojit Sircar defends the National Award jury

Sircar, who is a jury member for the Best Short Films section at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), defended the National Awards jury.

Shah Rukh Khan, who won his first National Award for Atlee's Jawan, was celebrated by fans, though some expressed disappointment, saying that his other performances were more deserving. Meanwhile, The Kerala Story’s win has also sparked controversy, with netizens saying that the jury has ignored many deserving movies and actors.

Sircar, who is a jury member of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Best Short Films section, has talked about the backlash. Speaking to Hindustan Times, "I feel that there is no point debating this from the outside," he says, adding, "You leave it to the jury. We might agree to disagree on many things, but finally, what matters is, who is the jury there. Because that jury is going to be your final word, and you leave it to their sensibility.''

He added,''You can't question what award they have given. I think we would rather question that before they start. Who is the jury? What are their sensibilities?"