/Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: When and where to watch Mohanlal-hosted reality show online? Meet the 20 contestants

Hosted by the superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam has officially begun with a grand premiere on August 3. As this exciting new season kicks off, here are the streaming details of the show along with the names of the 20 contestants participating this season.
After much anticipation, Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally back, with superstar Mohanlal returning for the seventh time to host the new season. The show kicked off on August 3 with a grand premiere that featured electrifying performances, dramatic speeches, and a firecracker opening. This season, the Bigg Boss house welcomes over 20 contestants, all competing for the mega cash prize. During the premiere, Lucifer actor Mohanlal also gave viewers a brief tour of the luxurious new house.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is streaming live 24/7 on JioCinema, allowing fans to watch the contestants at any time of the day. The show is also being broadcast live on Asianet with daily episodes at 9:30 pm.
Sharing the update, JioHotstar Malayalam wrote in a post, ''Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”
The grand premiere introduced 20 diverse contestants, each from a different walk of life. The first to enter the house was Aneesh Tharayil, a writer, farmer, and government employee, who joined as a commoner.
Here's a complete list of contestants:
Aneesh Tharayil – Writer, farmer, and government employee (commoner).
Anumol – Television actress and anchor.
Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor.
Kalabhavan Sariga – Comedy artist..
Akbar Khan – Singer and live stage performer.
RJ Bincy – Radio jockey and television anchor.
Oneal Sabu – Lawyer-turned-food vlogger.
Binny Noobin – Medical doctor and TV actress.
Abhilash – Television actor .
Rena Fathima – Social media influencer.
Ranjeet – Comedian, film and television actor.
Gizele Thakral – Model, actress, and former contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi season 9.
Sarika – Television anchor.
Shanavas Shanu – Television actor.
Nevin Cappresious – Choreographer.
Adhila & Noora – LGBTQ+ rights advocates and social media influencers.
Shaitya Santhosh – lawyer and reality television personality.
Renu Sudhi – Social media personality.
Appani Sarath - Actor.
Bigg Boss Malayalam, which first aired in 2018, is the regional version of the global reality TV franchise Big Brother. Each season features contestants living under constant surveillance and doing several tasks to win the game.