/Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: When and where to watch Mohanlal-hosted reality show online? Meet the 20 contestants

After much anticipation, Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally back, with superstar Mohanlal returning for the seventh time to host the new season. The show kicked off on August 3 with a grand premiere that featured electrifying performances, dramatic speeches, and a firecracker opening. This season, the Bigg Boss house welcomes over 20 contestants, all competing for the mega cash prize. During the premiere, Lucifer actor Mohanlal also gave viewers a brief tour of the luxurious new house.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is streaming live 24/7 on JioCinema, allowing fans to watch the contestants at any time of the day. The show is also being broadcast live on Asianet with daily episodes at 9:30 pm.

Sharing the update, JioHotstar Malayalam wrote in a post, ''Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”

Meet the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7

The grand premiere introduced 20 diverse contestants, each from a different walk of life. The first to enter the house was Aneesh Tharayil, a writer, farmer, and government employee, who joined as a commoner.

Here's a complete list of contestants:

Aneesh Tharayil – Writer, farmer, and government employee (commoner).

Anumol – Television actress and anchor.

Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor.

Kalabhavan Sariga – Comedy artist..

Akbar Khan – Singer and live stage performer.

RJ Bincy – Radio jockey and television anchor.

Oneal Sabu – Lawyer-turned-food vlogger.

Binny Noobin – Medical doctor and TV actress.

Abhilash – Television actor .



Rena Fathima – Social media influencer.

Ranjeet – Comedian, film and television actor.

Gizele Thakral – Model, actress, and former contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi season 9.

Sarika – Television anchor.



Shanavas Shanu – Television actor.

Nevin Cappresious – Choreographer.



Adhila & Noora – LGBTQ+ rights advocates and social media influencers.



Shaitya Santhosh – lawyer and reality television personality.



Renu Sudhi – Social media personality.



Appani Sarath - Actor.

About the show