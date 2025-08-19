/YouTuber Elvish Yadav shares update after Gurugram home firing incident: My family and I are...'

Elvish Yadav, a renowned YouTuber and the winner of digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has broken his silence after his house was fired by unknown attackers.
Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav caught the attention of netizens after news of unknown attackers opening fire at his residence in Gurugram in the early hours of Sunday. Following the harrowing incident, which has left everyone shocked and worried, Elvish Yadav took to social media to assure his fans of his safety.
Elvish took to his official Instagram handle to address the situation. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you".
For the unversed, reports of bullets being fired at his house at around 5:30 in the morning surfaced. Elvish's house is in the Wazirabad village of Gurugram.
According to reports, CCTV footage circulating on social media shows two masked men approaching the house armed with firearms. The attackers are seen firing at the gates, doors, windows, and upper balconies. In one alarming moment, one assailant climbs the main gate and shoots directly at the entrance.
Reportedly, Elvish Yadav was not present at the residence at a particular time. Just hours after the attack, the notorious Bhau gang has reportedly claimed responsibility. Reportedly, Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria have taken credit for the firing.
Born in Haryana, Elvish Yadav gained popularity nationwide after he emerged as the winner of the reality digital series Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is currently a participant in Color TV's cooking-based show titled Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment, season 2.
Elvish Yadav began his YouTube career on April 29 and initially named his channel The Social Factory, but later rebranded it to Elvish Yadav. He later launched a new YouTube channel titled Elvish Yadav Vlogs in 2016, which is all about daily vlogs and shared his criticism about the movies along with his family and friends in this.