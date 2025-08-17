/Elvish Yadav attacked: Gunmen fire 2 dozens rounds at YouTuber’s Gurugram residence

Three unidentified miscreants launched a firing outside the residence of controversial YouTuber and OTT Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav at Sector 57 of Gurugram in Haryana early Sunday morning. As per the police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 AM when masked men fired over two dozen rounds before fleeing the spot.

Surprisingly, Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing, and no one was injured, PRO Gurugram Police Sandeep Kumar said. "Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," Sandeep Kumar told news agency ANI.

Father says 2 out of 3 gunmen are visible in CCTV

Meanwhile, the father of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Ram Avtar Yadav, also confirmed that three miscreants fired around 25–30 rounds at their residence in Gurugram. “The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the Firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. We believe the police are working properly. Around 25-30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible, he said, according to the news agency PTI.

As per the India Today report, police officers rushed to the spot to collect forensic evidence and have also begun scanning CCTV footage from the area. Officials confirmed that legal action has been taken, and further investigation will be initiated soon after a formal complaint from the family is recorded.