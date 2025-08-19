/Happy Matthew Perry aka Chandler! 7 must-watch movies of Friends star

From Friends to 17 Again, on the occasion of Matthew Perry's birthday, here are a few of the movies that shouldn't be missed.
Actor Matthew Perry gained recognition after portraying his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends. Apart from that, he has also featured in several movies that became commercially successful. Let's check out a few of the films he has featured in so far.
The story revolves around Alex and Isabel, who, after spending a night together, drift apart. When Isabel realises that she's pregnant, they decide to get married. But compromises about their respective cultures await them.
It tells the story of a struggling architect who is competing with his colleagues for a highly coveted assignment from a wealthy tycoon, who is mistakenly assumed to be gay, only to inadvertently fall in love with his boss's mistress.
The film revolves around Hudson, a screenwriter who is undergoing psychiatric treatment, who makes desperate attempts to get his life back on track when he meets Sara, who introduces him to people facing similar issues to his.
The romance-comedy film tells the story of a thirty-seven-year-old man, Mike, who is transformed into his 17-year-old self again, and he helps his children with their problems and rekindles his relationship with his wife.
The comedy movie tells the story of Morrie, who is forced to shoulder the responsibility of his younger brother and sister after the demise of his parents. Things take a difficult turn when they wind up living under the same roof as adults.
The film revolves around a restless but gifted young teacher, who leaves his home in North Carolina to seek adventure and a job in the bright lights and tough schools of New York City. Will he make the difference he dreams of?
The film tells the story of Nicholas, who works as a dentist in Canada. However, he faces difficulties when a new neighbour moves in and he learns that he is Jimmy Tudeski, a contract killer, who is also known as Jimmy the Tulip.