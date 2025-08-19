LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Matthew Perry aka Chandler! 7 must-watch movies of Friends star

Happy Matthew Perry aka Chandler! 7 must-watch movies of Friends star

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 07:58 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 07:58 IST

From Friends to 17 Again, on the occasion of Matthew Perry's birthday, here are a few of the movies that shouldn't be missed.

7 best performances of Matthew Perry
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

7 best performances of Matthew Perry

Actor Matthew Perry gained recognition after portraying his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends. Apart from that, he has also featured in several movies that became commercially successful. Let's check out a few of the films he has featured in so far.

Fools Rush In
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Fools Rush In

The story revolves around Alex and Isabel, who, after spending a night together, drift apart. When Isabel realises that she's pregnant, they decide to get married. But compromises about their respective cultures await them.

Three to Tango
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Three to Tango

It tells the story of a struggling architect who is competing with his colleagues for a highly coveted assignment from a wealthy tycoon, who is mistakenly assumed to be gay, only to inadvertently fall in love with his boss's mistress.

Numb
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Numb

The film revolves around Hudson, a screenwriter who is undergoing psychiatric treatment, who makes desperate attempts to get his life back on track when he meets Sara, who introduces him to people facing similar issues to his.

17 Again
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

17 Again

The romance-comedy film tells the story of a thirty-seven-year-old man, Mike, who is transformed into his 17-year-old self again, and he helps his children with their problems and rekindles his relationship with his wife.

Birds of America
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Birds of America

The comedy movie tells the story of Morrie, who is forced to shoulder the responsibility of his younger brother and sister after the demise of his parents. Things take a difficult turn when they wind up living under the same roof as adults.

The Ron Clark Story
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Ron Clark Story

The film revolves around a restless but gifted young teacher, who leaves his home in North Carolina to seek adventure and a job in the bright lights and tough schools of New York City. Will he make the difference he dreams of?

The Whole Nine Yards
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Whole Nine Yards

The film tells the story of Nicholas, who works as a dentist in Canada. However, he faces difficulties when a new neighbour moves in and he learns that he is Jimmy Tudeski, a contract killer, who is also known as Jimmy the Tulip.

Trending Photo

Happy Matthew Perry aka Chandler! 7 must-watch movies of Friends star
8

Happy Matthew Perry aka Chandler! 7 must-watch movies of Friends star

A bid to end Russia-Ukraine war? Zelensky, EU leaders arrive at White House to meet Trump - See pictures
8

A bid to end Russia-Ukraine war? Zelensky, EU leaders arrive at White House to meet Trump - See pictures

7 inventors who died tragically at the hands of their own inventions
8

7 inventors who died tragically at the hands of their own inventions

How weather radars in fighter jets reduce crashes and why upgrades matter
6

How weather radars in fighter jets reduce crashes and why upgrades matter

Who controls the sky? 5 most advanced military satellites in orbit
6

Who controls the sky? 5 most advanced military satellites in orbit