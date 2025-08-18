/The Bengal Files controversy: FIR filed against director Vivek Agnihotri for misrepresenting Bengali freedom fighter

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is courting controversy before its release. The Hindi film is facing backlash over the portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee, a renowned Bengali fighter, who had played a pivotal role in stopping the 1946 riots and atrocities on Hindus. The film’s trailer was released a few days back, which gives a glimpse of the character, named Gopal Patha, played by Bengali actor Sourav Das. Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson Shantanu, has filed a police complaint against Agnihotri after the release of the trailer, alleging that the film distorts the leader’s identity.

What is the controversy around the film?

The film’s trailer introduces Gopal Patha as ‘Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha (There was a butcher named Gopal Patha)’. The character is reportedly based on a real-life freedom fighter, Gopal Mukherjee. His grandson Shantanu Mukherjee claims the film misrepresents his grandfather. Shantanu asserts that his grandfather was not a butcher by profession, but rather a wrestler and a key figure in the Anushilan Samiti, who played a crucial role in preventing Muslim League riots in 1946.

Now, Shantanu has sent a legal notice to the director, demanding an apology for the alleged distortion of his grandfather's character. He claims that the film's portrayal is not only inaccurate but also hurtful to the family and the community.

Shantanu claimed, "My grandfather was called Kashai (which means the butcher), also called Patha (means goat), which is disrespectful. I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either. That's why we are protesting this and will continue to do so. In protest, we have sent a legal notice to Vivek Agnihotri and also filed an FIR."

"He was a part of the freedom movement. His ideology matched that of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He worked with several notable freedom fighters. How can anyone say he is Kashai or Patha?" rued Shantanu.

Watch the trailer of The Bengal files here:

About The Bengal Files

The controversy comes on the 80th anniversary of the "Great Calcutta Killings", a pivotal event in Indian history that led to the deaths of thousands of people in Kolkata (erstwhile Calcutta) on August 16, 1946, the 'Direct Action Day' called by the Muslim League.

Agnihotri’s film, The Bengal Files, starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and others, is based on the said incident.