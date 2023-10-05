PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Vaccine War, urges 'everyone to watch it'

The Vaccine War director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest film has found a fan in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has lauded the film, commending its portrayal of the relentless efforts of our country's scientists in the battle against COVID-19.



The film highlights the work of scientists and medical officers who created Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID vaccine. The film received a heartfelt congratulatory message from Prime Minister Modi.



He praised the makers of The Vaccine War for their efforts in emphasizing the vital role of scientists and science in addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic. Prime Minister says, "I have heard that a film called The Vaccine War has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed... I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science".



The Vaccine War depicts the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by scientists who toiled day and night, much like sages, in their laboratories to combat the crisis.