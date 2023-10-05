PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Vaccine War, urges 'everyone to watch it'
The Vaccine War, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest film, has found a fan in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has lauded the film, commending its portrayal of the relentless efforts of our country's scientists in the battle against COVID-19.
The film highlights the work of scientists and medical officers who created Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID vaccine. The film received a heartfelt congratulatory message from Prime Minister Modi.
He praised the makers of The Vaccine War for their efforts in emphasizing the vital role of scientists and science in addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic. Prime Minister says, "I have heard that a film called The Vaccine War has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed... I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science".
The Vaccine War depicts the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by scientists who toiled day and night, much like sages, in their laboratories to combat the crisis.
WION's review of The Vaccine War
WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review that the film made the media the biggest villain of the plot.
"The story of India's medical officers and scientists working relentlessly to find the country's indigenous Covaxin vaccine is truly inspirational. It needs to be talked about and celebrated. But Agnihotri ever so often slips a jargon or a propaganda or two about the government, its achievements, and its ideology in the narrative. When it isn't showcasing the current government's great achievements, the film is bashing those who dare to question the system," wrote Sen in her review.
The Vaccine War features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.
