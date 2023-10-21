Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next project Parva, 'a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata'
Story highlights
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Parva will be based on the Kannada language book of the same name by S. L. Bhyrappa. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.
After The Vaccine War, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next project Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma! The film will be based on a Book named Parva written by S. L. Bhyrappa. It will be 3 parts big franchise. The Kashmir Files director made a big announcement at an event organised in Bangalore.
At the event, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present.
While announcing his next project, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:
“I was looking for a historical recounting of ‘Mahabharat’ and then I learnt Bhyrappa spent decades researching and that he even visited the places that the epic was set in,” Agnihotri added.
Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."
Agnihotri's latest release The Vaccine War received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the movie failed to create a mark at the box office and tanked at the box office. The movie earned Rs 9.47 crore (Rs 94.7) at the box office.
(With inputs from the agency)
