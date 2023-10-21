Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next project Parva, 'a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata'

After The Vaccine War, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next project Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma! The film will be based on a Book named Parva written by S. L. Bhyrappa. It will be 3 parts big franchise. The Kashmir Files director made a big announcement at an event organised in Bangalore.

While announcing his next project, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:

“I was looking for a historical recounting of ‘Mahabharat’ and then I learnt Bhyrappa spent decades researching and that he even visited the places that the epic was set in,” Agnihotri added.

Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."