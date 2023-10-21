The Nun II set for streaming release before Halloween. Here's the date

New Line's sequel in the Conjuring universe, The Nun II, is set to make its debut on Max on October 27th. The film had a 50-day theatrical run, which began amid challenges posed by actor strikes, making it one of the few bright spots in this year's fall box office.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II opened with $32.6 million and has since accumulated $84.4 million at the domestic box office, along with over $258 million worldwide.

The Nun II picks up the story from its predecessor, following Sister Irene, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, as she confronts the malevolent spirit known as Valak, who possesses the souls of those around her. Set in 1956 France, the film continues the narrative from "The Nun," where Maurice, played by Jonas Bloquet, becomes possessed. Storm Reid also stars in this supernatural thriller.

The Conjuring universe, consisting of eight movies, has become the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, accumulating $2.2 billion in total box office earnings.

In addition to The Nun II, a Conjuring universe series for Max was announced prior to the WGA strike earlier this year. This series will explore the stories of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, portrayed by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. James Wan, who directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, was in discussions to serve as an executive producer for the series.

WION's review of The Nun II read, "Jump scares, a staple of modern horror cinema, are in abundant supply here, and it's clear that they were meticulously scheduled into the script. Jump scares, as a rule of thumb, do not make for an immersive horror experience. Here, they lack even the element of surprise that can make them terrifying. Instead, they arrive predictably, much like the chiming of a church bell, robbing the film of any genuine suspense."

