The Nun II review: A familiar haunting

My sincerest apologies for what may be an abundance of puns in this review.

The Nun II arrives in theatres like a solemn procession, its dark, foreboding presence promising to send shivers down your spine. Yet, as the gates of fear swing wide open, it's hard not to feel a sense of déjà vu. This sequel to 2018's The Nun plunges us back into the sinister world of Valak, but rather than evolving, it feels like a visit to a familiar haunted house – eerie, but ultimately predictable. Directed by Michael Chaves this time and featuring a returning cast led by Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons, this installment is steeped in the gothic supernatural horror that's become a hallmark of The Conjuring Universe.

But does it rise above its predecessor, or is it just another hymn in the same old sinister songbook? Let's dive deeper into the unholy habit of The Nun II.

What is The Nun II about?

The film picks up four years after the events of its predecessor, with Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) once again battling Valak's (the titular Nun) unholy shenanigans at a boarding school in France. The premise certainly has potential, promising to delve into the backstory of Valak and the mysteries surrounding the cursed abbey. However, any hope for a truly immersive and chilling narrative is quickly quashed as we traverse a well-trodden path of horror tropes.

Jump scares galore

Jump scares, a staple of modern horror cinema, are in abundant supply here, and it's clear that they were meticulously scheduled into the script. Unfortunately, they lack the element of surprise that makes them genuinely terrifying. Instead, they arrive predictably, much like the chiming of a church bell, robbing the film of any genuine suspense.

The atmosphere, at least initially, manages to create an aura of dread. The school's eerie corridors and dimly lit chambers provide an unsettling backdrop for the unfolding horrors. The use of light, in general, is good. Yet, as the film progresses, Valak's antics begin to feel less menacing and more like a rehearsed routine. The sense of foreboding gradually dissipates as Valak's appearances get increasingly, er, nun-scary.

The ending falls flat

The film's ending, arguably its most crucial moment, is a rushed affair that leaves much to be desired. It's as though the filmmakers were hurrying to finish their confession before the church bells rang. The revelations and confrontations lack the emotional weight and depth needed to make them truly impactful, resulting in an ending that feels anticlimactic and hastily put together.

The acting is good, but little else

On the acting front, the cast delivers commendable performances. Farmiga, in particular, brings a sense of determination and vulnerability to Sister Irene that resonates. However, their efforts are hindered by a script that fails to provide them with the material needed to shine. The cast's efforts can't save a narrative that feels like it's been exhumed from the cinematic graveyard of horror clichés.

The Nun II ultimately feels like a confessional gone wrong — it's as if the creators needed to repent for their sins of cinematic predictability. It's a missed opportunity in a genre that could use some fresh, original voices.

