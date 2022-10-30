Top 10 greatest horror movies of all time

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat | Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:47 PM(IST)

It is kind of weird that horror movies are so enjoyable. Why do we take such great pleasure in scaring the hell out of ourselves? As author Neil Gaiman once said, “Fear is good in small doses.” It is like going to a haunted house attraction. You know you will be safe once you are out from the other side.

Speaking of cool scary stuff, Halloween is almost here. The festival is a celebration of all things creepy. It arrives near the onset of winter, and this makes it ideal for fans of horror movies and shows to curl up on their couch or bed and watch scary stuff with their friends and family. To get you into the spooky mood, here is a list of 10 greatest horror movies of all time. There is a nice mix of sub-genres here, so fans of every kind of scary movie should find something worth watching. This is the age of streaming and there is no lack of content to watch. Separating the wheat from the chaff, however, is difficult as finding something that is actually worth your time can be challenging. 

Watch these movies and make your Halloween extra frightening. The films are ordered from bottom to top

10. ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974)

It is strange that for all the sequels and reboots, the original 1974 film (title above) by Tobe Hooper remains the best the franchise has to offer. The film introduced Leatherface, one of the most iconic serial killer, in a godforsaken region in Texas and set him loose upon a bunch of friends. The film basically invented the slasher genre and surprisingly remains as effective as ever.  
 

9. ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Another iconic horror movie from the 1970s that spawned more than a dozen sequels John Carpenter's ‘Halloween’ remains the very best. These films on masked serial killers have garnered increased relevance in the internet age, and serve as a reminder of awesome power that anonymity grants to the worst of us. The sequels vary in quality but nearly every one is worth watching at least once. 
 

8. 'The Babadook’ (2014)

Jennifer Kent's fantastic debut, 'The Babadook’ posits that the monsters around us are manifestations of dark aspects of our psyche like depression and mental trauma that go out of control. The story follows a mother who is struggling to take care of her young boy who believes there is a monster called Babadook in the house. 
 

7. ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (1978)

Possibly the greatest zombie film ever, ‘Dawn of the Dead’ had George A. Romero perfecting what he had learned from 'Night of the Living Dead' and 'The Crazies'. A bunch survivors trying to protect themselves from a zombie apocalypse hold up in a suburban shopping mall. The metaphors and social commentary aside, ‘Dawn of the Dead’ is a brutal, brutal zombie movie and it is hard to believe Romero was able to pull it off in 1978. 2004's remake directed by Zack Snyder is also worth watching.
 

6. ‘The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

This film pioneered the found footage horror genre. It remains a living proof that holding back is often scarier that showing and explaining everything. In this film four friends go deep into the woods in a remote region of Maryland to explore a local legend. Right until the last moment, we never see any ghost or monster, and yet it is one of the scariest movies ever. How? Just watch it and find out. 
 

5.'Psycho' (1960)

The oldest movie in this list, Alfred Hitchcock's film has a final twist that now pretty much anybody who loves films knows of. And yet, the film still has the ability to chill you to the bone. Still a masterpiece after more than 60 years. 
 

4. 'Hereditary' (2018)

There is nary a horror movie that scares one like 'Hereditary' does. Its terrors envelope you as you watch it and the sense of dread stays long after you are done with it. It is slow burn but thanks to its atmosphere, direction, editing, cinematography, and acting, it is one of the best horror movie of 21st century. Watch out for Toni Collette's spinetingling performance and the cries she makes as the mother who just saw the decapitated body of her daughter. 
 

3. ‘Alien’ (1979)

Ridley Scott's 'Alien' was when science-fiction horror genre in Hollywood came of age. It taps into the fears of humans of malignant extraterrestrials who, people darkly thought, may arrive on earth at any point to enslave or obliterate all life. In 'Alien, a parasitic alien lifeform is let loose on a spaceship and members of the crew began to die. It is Sigourney Weaver's Ripley who stands alone in the end.
 

2. 'The Shining’ (1980)

It is often the monsters we know exist in real-world that end up being more effective than ghosts and ghouls and demons and so on. In 'The Shining’, a couple and their young son are tasked to be caretaker of a hotel in Colorado Rockies. And the man, Jack Torrance (a brilliant Jack Nicholson), begins to lose his sanity, ultimately trying to kill his wife and child. 
 

1. 'The Exorcist'

The undisputed king of the horror genre, the influence of 'The Exorcist' cannot be overstated. But it also remains a frightening film with visuals that have been burned into back of the minds of everyone who have seen this just once. Even if you have seen it -- if you are reading this, you probably have -- give it another watch. It is one of those few horror movies that reward multiple viewings. 
 

