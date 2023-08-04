Talk to Me review: A psychological horror film that will chill you to the bone

In the eerie realm where the supernatural meets the mundane, Talk to Me weaves a chilling tale of grief, possession, and the harrowing consequences of meddling with the unknown. Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, this Australian supernatural horror film marks a hell of a debut for the filmmaker duo. I am in awe of these debut filmmakers, in horror in particular, who are able to craft masterful films that stands toe-to-toe with the greatest of the genre. Talk to Me grips its audience from the opening scene, plunging them into a nightmarish world of spectral encounters and psychological turmoil.

It is scary not in a thrilling or enjoyable way, but more like the way Hereditary was scary. More on that later.

What is Talk to Me about?

In Talk to Me, Mia (Sophie Wilde), a troubled teenager dealing with her mother's recent suicide, and her friends summon malevolent spirits using a mysterious embalmed severed hand. And yes, they are aware that they are summoning spirits from the Great Beyond (my term, not film's), and yet they do it anyway. Holding the hand and saying the film's title "Talk to me" summons the spirit, but to be possessed one has to say "I let you in".

The thing is, the kids have means to drive them back to the said Great Beyond. Each of them get possessed in a party one night, their pupils enlarging and turning black, and their skin getting some kind of condition, and it's fun! Or at least that is what our teen heroes think (today's kids, huh?). What if one of the ghosties decide to stay back or there is something wrong with the ritual, if that is what it is? Well, that is exactly what happens.

As possession takes hold of the young pre-teen, Riley (Joe Bird), the brother of Mia's friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen), the consequences become increasingly horrifying as he spirals into madness, engaging in self-destructive acts and displaying disturbing behaviour. In the chaos of the situation, the group forgets a crucial step in the ritual — extinguishing the candle that binds the spirits — unleashing a torrent of malevolence. As if battling the malevolent spirits wasn't enough, Mia's own inner demons resurface, plagued by haunting visions of her deceased mother, who denies she killed herself.

Struggling to distinguish reality from the supernatural, Mia's desperation grows as she finds herself entangled in the dark forces.

Also Read: Top 10 greatest horror movies of all time

Is Talk to Me worth watching?

I compared Talk to Me with Hereditary earlier because both films share a similar sense of terror that lingers long after the credits roll. because both films share a similar sense of terror that lingers long after the credits roll. Talk to Me, like Hereditary, doesn't rely on cheap jump scares or predictable horror tropes. Instead, it delves into the psychological aspects of fear, making it a deeply unsettling experience. The film's unsettling atmosphere and uncanny visuals will leave you on edge throughout, and its clever, sparing use of effects adds to the authenticity of the supernatural stuff. This film will not just scare you, it will chill you to the bone.

Sophie Wilde delivers an outstanding performance, portraying Mia's vulnerability and strength as she navigates the complexities of grief and the paranormal. Every teen actor, in fact, is superb and it is sort of creepy how good they are. I was squirming in my chair in some of the gorier moments, and this is a film that hardly relies on gore to ramp up the scare quotient.

So yes, Talk to Me is absolutely worth watching. I would say it stands tall among the finest horror offerings in quite a while and solidifies the Philippou brothers' place in the genre.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE