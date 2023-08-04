Meg 2 review: Jason Statham's giant shark movie is glorious B-movie fun

In Meg 2: The Trench, the ocean becomes a playground of awe and terror, where jaws drop and ancient creatures rule. Unleashing an unrelenting torrent of action and B-movie mayhem, this American-Chinese co-production casts aside caution, embracing the wild and chaotic with sheer abandon. It's a ride that's undeniably glorious and utterly entertaining, as long as you're willing to go along for the thrilling ride and not question the logic too much. Picking up where its predecessor left off, the film addresses the criticisms and boldly plunges into uncharted waters. Director Ben Wheatley leads the charge with unapologetic enthusiasm, steering this rollercoaster ride with an insatiable appetite for spectacle.

The result is a movie that gleefully flings itself into one electrifying set piece after another, taking you on a heart-pounding journey you won't soon forget.

The megalodon, the biggest shark that ever lived, is back, and this time it brought backup.

Wheatley, and the writers Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, do not even pretend that they are making an intricate, thought-provoking masterpiece. Instead, the movie revels in its own delightful absurdity. The film is alive with unapologetic self-awareness and camp, serving up moments that wink at the audience and invite you to let go of reality, fully immersing yourself in the adrenaline-fuelled fun.

What is Meg 2: The Trench about?

Join Jason Statham and Wu Jing as they lead a research team on a daring dive into the ocean's unexplored depths. However, their mission takes a perilous turn when they confront a malevolent mining operation, leading to a high-stakes battle for survival. With enormous megalodons and ruthless environmental plunderers in their path, they must outmaneuver and outsmart their adversaries in a race against time.

Meg 2: The Trench taps into the horror of the unknown like its predecessor

I love Meg movies (yes, I adored the first one as well), because they are successful in evoking the sheer horror of the mysteries that lie beneath the surface. There is no place in the world even remotely as terrifying as deep sea. The uncharted waters become a haunting backdrop, shrouded in darkness and secrecy, where unimaginable creatures and ancient terrors lurk. The fear of the unseen looms large, as every moment brings the possibility of encountering something never before witnessed by human eyes. While there may not be megalodons, the creatures that inhabit these waters appear as though they have sprung from the depths of our worst nightmares.

Logic is not a strong point of Meg 2: The Trench — and that's okay

But again, here's the catch (heh) — don't tread too deeply into the waters of overthinking. The plot may be as murky as the ocean depths, and character development might float by like a shipwrecked plank. Even the humour is something of a hit-and-miss. But the charismatic cast, led by Statham (returning as Jonas Taylor), sells it. Yet, that's not the point of this escapade. The heart of Meg 2: The Trench lies in the pursuit of unbridled entertainment and the thrill of being immersed in an aquatic carnival of chaos.

Expect thinkpieces as to how Meg 2: The Trench is a sign of devolution of quality in modern cinema

I am already dreading a flurry of thinkpieces and critiques flooding the internet in the wake of the film's release, dissecting the state of modern blockbusters and questioning whether their quality is on the decline. Critics will likely raise concerns about the prevalence of CGI-driven spectacles and a perceived lack of depth in storytelling. All of which is true, to an extent.

But people forget B-movies and unabashed escapism have their rightful place in cinema. Films like Meg 2: The Trench offer a break from reality, tapping into a primal desire for excitement and adventure. They cater to an audience seeking pure entertainment and a break from the drab reality. There is a certain charm in such B-movies and the movie evoked nostalgic memories of classic aquatic horror movies of the last century.

The thing is, if somebody bought tickets to this movie, they came to see a fun giant shark movie. And a fun giant shark movie is what they are going to get in Meg 2: The Trench. There is a scene where Statham takes on sharks on its lonesome. It's glorious.

