/BTS member V's ceremonial first pitch at LA Dodgers sparks global frenzy: 'He's gonna represent South Korea'

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is making headlines for all the right reasons! The South Korean idol is all set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Dodgers game this month. Ever since the Los Angeles-based team announced on social media, it has sparked fan frenzy around the world, with many thronging the site to get a ticket and witness it.

Fans react to the LA Dodgers announcement, site crashes

LA Dodgers' official site on Instagram announced that V will be the guest of honour at the game. Along with the poster, the caption read, "ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!". Fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement, and one user wrote, "I'm so proud of this man!". Another user wrote, "He's gonna represent South Korea!". "So excited, let's go!! I'm so proud of you", wrote the third user.

Soon, after the announcement, many thronged the site to buy the tickets, but it crashed due to the load. Netizens were quick to react, and one user wrote, "That's the power of the Kim Taehyung". Another user wrote, "Tae broke another one". "The power this man holds is unreal", wrote the third user.

When will BTS make their comeback?

As per reports, BTS is preparing for their group comeback in 2026. Reportedly, all seven members of the group are residing in the US, working on their new album. Reportedly, they even greeted their fans via livestream recently as they were seen walking on a beach in Los Angeles.

The members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, and Jungkook have finally reunited after the members' mandatory 18-month military service.