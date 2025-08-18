/Edward Norton birthday: Fight Club to The Incredible Hulk, 7 best performances of Academy nominated actor

On the occasion of Edward Norton's birthday, let's check a few of the popular films the Oscar-nominated actor has featured in.
American actor and filmmaker Edward Norton is known for his diverse and critically acclaimed performances in films such as Primal Fear, Fight Club, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, among others. Apart from acting, he has also directed and produced films, showcasing his versatility in his acting skills. Here are a few of the popular films he has been part of.
The movie tells the story of a white-collar insomniac, unhappy with his capitalist lifestyle, who forms an underground fight club with Tyler, a careless soap salesman. Soon, their venture spirals down into something sinister.
The historical drama tells the story of Crusader Balian, aided by his advisor Tiberias, who learns the true meaning of knighthood. Enlightened, he seeks to establish peace between Jerusalem and the East, engaged in the Holy War.
The mystery thriller showcases the story of the murder of an important archbishop, which leads to the involvement of Martin Vail, Chicago's best lawyer. As he studies the suspects, he becomes sure about certain things, but there's more to the case.
The 2008 superhero film featuring Edward Norton revolves around Dr Bruce Banner, who subjects himself to high levels of gamma radiation, which triggers his transformation into a huge green creature, the Hulk, whenever he experiences negative emotions such as anger.
The crime thriller tells the story of Danny Vinyard, who is a high school student and also a neo Nazi in the making. His brother, a former neo Nazi, who is released after a three-year stint in prison, tries to talk him out of his wrong ways.
The comedy drama tells about Gustave H, a concierge who works at a famous European hotel, who must prove his innocence when he is framed for a murder. In the process of doing so, he strikes up a great friendship with a lobby boy.
The mystery thriller is the story of Tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.