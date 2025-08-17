/K-pop boy group TXT members Soobin and Taehyun hit during their trainee days? Revelation sparks anger among netizens

South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is grabbing attention after a shocking revelation made by member Soobin. His confession of being him and Taehyun during the trainee period in a livestream, which has now gone viral, has angered netizens.

Soobin reveals why he and Taehyun were hit. fans react

In a now viral clip shared on X, which is from a Weverse livestream, Soobin mentioned that he and his groupmate Taehyun were often hit while learning choreographies as trainees. The leader reportedly also revealed that he and Taehyun were just middle schoolers and were suddenly asked to learn difficult choreography by SEVENTEEN themselves and perform it.

Soobin reportedly recalled that the duo tried to learn dance by watching a video, but could not execute properly, and that's when Taehyun posted a comment on the live broadcast, revealing this horrifying part.

Soon, netizens flooded the comment section and expressed their anger, while some expressed concern for the repercussions of revealing it. One user wrote, "Hope he doesn't get in trouble for this". Another user wrote, "This is so heartbreaking, and I hope he and everyone else who endured this treatment have healed and are okay....that company can go to....". "Are they allowed to say this? I don't want them to get wrapped up in drama for revealing that info. I feel really bad for them, they're one of the most genuine groups", wrote the third user.

All about TXT

TXT is a South Korean boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They made their debut on March 4, 2019, with The Dream Chapter: Star with its lead single Crown".