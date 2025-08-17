/Janhvi Kapoor remains calm during a mob-like situation at the Dahi Handi event | Watch

Janhvi Kapoor attended a Dahi Handi event at Mumbai's Ghatkopar area to promote her upcoming movie Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a Delhi boy Param.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming movie Param Sundari. On Saturday (August 17), to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, the actress stepped out in Mumbai to attend a Dahi Handi event. However, things didn’t go as smoothly as planned.
Janhvi will next be seen in Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 29.
Dressed in an off-white and golden outfit, Janhvi looked festive and elegant. She attended the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, where she addressed the crowd in Marathi, urging them to watch her movie. In another viral video, she is also seen breaking the Dahi Handi with a coconut, smiling and interacting with the audience. For the unversed, Dahi Handi is a vibrant festival celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra, where large crowds gather to watch teams form human pyramids to break a hanging pot filled with curd and butter.
A huge crowd had gathered to witness the event and to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Soon after she exited the stage, chaos broke out as the public and the shutterbugs rushed to see the actress and to take pictures.
In the viral videos, security guards can be seen protecting Janhvi as she walks toward her car. Despite the uncomfortable and chaotic situation, Janhvi remained calm and continued to smile and wave at her fans.
After a slight delay, Param Sundari, the romantic comedy-drama, is now set to hit theatres on August 29. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota, the film tells the unique and chaotic love story of a free-spirited Delhi boy, Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra), and a traditional Kerala girl, Sundari (played by Janhvi Kapoor). The movie tells the story of how two individuals from different worlds fall in love. The trailer showcases the picturesque beauty of Kerala and the backwaters.