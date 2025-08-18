LOGIN
Eve to It's Okay to Not Be Okay: 7 k-dramas, movies featuring actress Seo Yea-ji

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 11:54 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 11:54 IST

From Lawless Lawyer to Eve to Recalled, several shows and movies featuring Seo Yea-ji have established her as one of the popular actresses in the South Korean showbiz industry. Here are a few of the best performances portrayed by her.

South Korean actress Seo Yea-ji began her career with the 2013 series Potato Star and gained global stardom with the 2020 show It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Let's check out a few of the popular roles she has been part of so far.

The show tells the story of computer programmer Hong Hye-Sung, who dreams of becoming the Korean Mark Zuckerberg. An astronomical phenomenon occurs, and how strange things start happening to the Noh family and their neighbours, and how they handle it forms the main crux of he story.

The thriller movie tells the story of Soo-jin, who begins to see the future of other people after losing her memories from an accident. As she slowly regains her memories and her visions start becoming reality, Soo-jin must uncover the truth.

The melodrama, revenge show revolves around Lee Ra El, who devises schemes to exact revenge on people who destroyed her family. With the help of her friend Seo Eun Pyeong, she is determined to go after the richest clans in the country.

The k-drama tells the story of lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his firm and hires a problematic attorney, Ha Jae Yi. They work together to fight injustice while searching for clues pointing to his mother's murderer.

The show revolves around four young men who come to the rescue of a former classmate whose family has been sucked into the clutches of a religious cult and its charismatic leader.

The show tells the love story of an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital, which emotionally heals them.

The show tells the story of Yoon Shi Woo, a troublemaker, who has to set his ways right after he joins The Moorim School, which not only focuses on high academic scores but also basic virtues like honesty and sacrifice.

