/Bigg Boss 19: Exes who dated for seven years will reportedly enter the house. Find out who?

Bigg Boss 19 is set to return with the beloved and everyone’s favourite host, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss, the Indian version of the famous Dutch show Big Brother, is one of the most popular television shows in the country. The show is set to premiere on August 30, and as promised by the host, the audience is in for too much fun. While many details are not official yet, such as the list of contestants, reports suggest that two exes are set to reunite. Guess who?

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra will reportedly enter the house this year. As per several media portals, the two TV actors, who had a romantic past, have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. There is no confirmation on this currently.

Divyanka and Sharad have a romantic history. The couple, who have now moved on in their respective lives, were once among the most talked-about couples in the Indian TV industry. They first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and eventually fell in love. The couple reportedly dated for seven long years but ended their relationship in 2015. The reason behind their breakup still remains a mystery. However, it would be really interesting to see both exes living under one roof once again.

Divyanka is currently married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and Sharad is married to Ripci Bhatia.

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch

Superstar Salman is set to return to his hosting duties for the upcoming season. The makers officially announced the new season with a teaser. The reality show will premiere on August 24, 2025. The show will be streaming online on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM. It will air on Colors at 10:30 PM. In the teaser shared,

In the teaser, Khan announces that the show will have the theme, Gharwalon ki Sarkaar.

