/Bigg Boss 19 trailer out! Salman Khan teases a new 'sarkaar', show to have 'democrazy' theme

It's here! The official trailer of Bigg Boss Season 19 was unveiled on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek into the new twist, drama and theme of the show this year. The show will premiere on August 24 and will first stream on JioHostar at 9 PM and then premiere on COLORS at 10:30 PM. With a fresh twist on unscripted reality, this season is set to redefine how India watches and engages with reality TV.

Bigg Boss 19 Trailer out



Set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house, the new theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ introduces a seismic shift in power. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, housemates will have the authority to make decisions big and small, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment, all with unfiltered consequences. The trailer teases this thrilling transformation, with Salman Khan stepping into a commanding role once again as the ‘host’ of this chaotic new democracy.

The season blends edge-of-your-seat drama with a first-of-its-kind theme that echoes the cultural pulse of the nation where power, people, and unpredictability collide in pure Bigg Boss style.

Salman Khan returns as the host once again for Bigg Boss 19 who also features in the trailer. The constestants of the new season are not known yet even though several names are being speculated.

More interactive



JioHotstar is set to elevate the excitement of Bigg Boss Season 19, making sure it is not just a show but a fully immersive fan journey with a host of interactive features. Viewers get a chance to save their favorite contestants by voting directly through the app, ensuring their voices truly count. The season also introduces the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest, offering fans the chance to win exciting prizes by answering simple questions about the show.



Adding to the fun, the Meme the Moment feature invites users to create and share quirky memes based on iconic in-house moments, while the Live Chat keeps audiences engaged in real time, allowing them to share reactions, connect with fellow fans, and be part of the buzzing fan community all throughout.

Watch the trailer of Bigg Boss Season 19 here

Watch Bigg Boss 19 starting August 24 – JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM. This time, the drama isn’t just crazy—it’s democrazy.

