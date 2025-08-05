/Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised, actor Karan Veer Mehra shares health update from hospital

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has ruled the hearts of many, be it for her acting or for her singing, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital. Her close friend and actor Karan Veer Mehra shared a video in which he gave a health update about her on social media. He even appealed to everyone to pray for her speedy recovery.

Shehnaaz Gill's health update by Karan Veer Mehra

A picture of Shehnaaz Gill was circulating on social media yesterday, in which she was talking to her brother Shebaz on a video call while lying on a hospital bed. Her picture from the hospital sparked concern among fans. Later, her friend and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra reached the hospital to enquire about her health.

He shared a video of her and gave a health update and wished Shehnaaz a speedy recovery. In the video, he mentioned asking fans to tell Shehnaaz to get well soon and then party with everyone.

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is under the supervision of doctors, and it is expected that she will soon recover completely and return to her work. The exact reason for her hospitalisation is not known yet.

What's next for Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Punjabi film titled Ikk Kudi, helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and also stars Nirmal Rishi, Sukhi Chahel, Harby Sangha, Gurjaaz, UdayBir Sandhu, and Juss, among others. She will also be making her debut as a producer with this film alongside Kaushal Joshi and Amarjit Singh Saron.