/Bigg Boss 19 teaser out! Salman Khan hints at the new theme of the season, show to air first on OTT, later on channel

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Season 19 has officially announced its premiere date. The teaser was dropped on Thursday, and the show will first stream on OTT platform JioHotstar at 9 PM and then later air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. The teaser shows host Salman Khan announcing that the show will have the theme – Gharwalon ki Sarkaar- signalling a seismic shift in power inside the house.

The new theme of Bigg Boss 19

The Bigg Boss house typically has captains and rules set by the Bigg Boss that govern the house and contestants. However, this year the theme of the show is Gharwalon ki Sarkaar- which means for the first time, power won’t rest with one, the house will run on everyone’s say. This change will make way for democracy of drama, alliances, and fiery confrontations.

Salman Khan returns as the host

Khan has been the face and spirit of Bigg Boss, and this year too, he returns as the host, guide and mentor to all the contestants. In the teaser, Khan is seen in a sharp Nehru jacket as he brings back the trademark mix of authority and charm on screen- hinting at the power-play at the heart of this year’s theme. His presence not only signals the return of television’s biggest phenomenon but also raises anticipation for the drama, clashes, and unforgettable moments that will unfold in Bigg Boss 19.

Reflecting the show’s new twist, Salman Khan said, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

Bigg Boss 19 premiere date

The reality show will be available on both Jio Hotstar and COLORS. However, the show will air on the OTT platform first and then on COLORS channel. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 – streaming every day at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS. While there have been speculations about the celebrities who are likely to participate, the channel has so far not confirmed the list of contestants.