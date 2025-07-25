/New eye, new era: Bigg Boss 19 unveils a fiery first glimpse, hints at twisted drama ahead

It's that time of the year! Popular reality show Bigg Boss will be back on the small screen with its 19th season soon. The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, is the Indian version of the popular reality show Big Brother and features every year host of celebrities locked in a house for months, performing tasks and competing against each other even as the cameras watch them 24/7.

New eye, new season

On Friday, the show made its first official announcement of the season. The show’s new eye design – the signature sign of the Bigg Boss was unveiled. The Bigg Boss eye this year is a striking and multicoloured symbol that hints at the many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.

The eye, which has become an iconic symbol of the Bigg Boss universe, gets a bold new upgrade this year - it plunges into a world of colour, attitude, and untamed energy. With this reveal, the show signals its comeback and invites fans to gear up for another explosive season inside the house.

When will Bigg Boss premiere?

While the new logo was unveiled, Colors- the channel that airs Bigg Boss each year- did not reveal the premiere date. While there is no official announcement, Bigg Boss Season 19 is likely to begin end of August.

The list of contestants has not been revealed so far, although several prominent names are being discussed. According to reports 45 contestants have been approached for this season. Reports also state that Artificial Intelligence will play a major role in shaping the season.

The launch of Season 19 marks a brand new chapter for the franchise that has redefined non-fiction content in India. With each season raising the stakes higher, Bigg Boss continues to command unmatched viewer loyalty across platforms and generations.