/Bigg Boss 18 fame Kashish Kapoor attacked by her house help, files FIR

Bigg Boss season 18 fame and actress Kashish Kapoor opened up about the ordeal she had to go through when she was robbed by her house help in Mumbai. She revealed the incident in a long video she posted on her YouTube channel, and the assault she had faced at the hands of her cook. Kashish Kapoor has lodged an FIR against her cook in Mumbai.

Why was Kashish Kapoor assaulted?

As per YouTube, she has accused the servant working at her house of stealing approximately Rs 4.5 lakh. When she rushed to stop the cook from leaving the house and confronted him about the matter, he repeatedly denied it. When she asked him to turn out his pockets, a big bunch of cash fell out.

She further said, “By the time I could pick up my phone, the next thing I know, I'm pinned against the wall. He told me, 'Don't do anything, don't tell anyone'. I'm in my own house, in my hall, and I'm pinned against the wall. He's holding me down, saying, 'Don't call anybody, don't tell anybody. ' In that moment my head is like, 'You have to protect yourself'.”

Kashish Kapoor has filed an FIR against her cook. According to the FIR, Sachin Kumar had been working at Kapoor's place for the last five months. Every day, Sachin used to come on duty at 11:30 am and after completing his work, he used to leave by 1 pm. But Kashish had kept Rs 7 lakh in a drawer of her cupboard. However, on July 9, when she opened the cupboard to take out some money to send to her mother in Bihar, she found that only 2.5 lakhs were left in the cupboard. The remaining 4.5 lakhs were missing.

All about Kashish Kapoor

Kashish Kapoor is from Purnia in Bihar and is a social media influencer with more than 750,000 followers on Instagram. After completing her schooling in her hometown, Kashish shifted to Delhi for her graduation from Amity University.

