/Miss Puducherry San Rachel, who advocated women's safety and colourism, dies by suicide at 23

Former Miss Puducherry of 2021 and model San Rachel, also known as Sankara Priya, who had won the Miss World title in the black category, and been vocal about colourism, has shocked everyone by taking her life at the age of 23, as per the reports. The model had represented India in several international modelling events.

What exactly is the main reason behind San Rachel's suicide?

According to several reports, San Rachel had taken blood pressure tablets on June 5 and was hospitalised at JIPMER hospital. A suicide note was also found in which she had stated that her husband and mother-in-law were not responsible for her death.

It has been reported that model San Rachel has handed over a heartfelt letter she wrote to the police before her suicide. She had written separate letters to her husband, father, and mother-in-law. It mentioned that she had taken a large loan without her family's knowledge - she could not repay the loan - she thought that relatives would help her - but no one came forward to help her - so she is looking for a tragic outcome - please forgive me everyone - no one is responsible for my death.

As per reports, after her marriage, it is being said that she had taken loans worth lakhs from many people for expenses. This is said to have caused resentment between the husband and wife. The Urulayanpet police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation. For the unversed, Rachel was in love with Satya, a resident of Jhansi Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Puducherry, and they got married in June last year with the consent of both families.

Who is San Rachel?

San Rachel, aka Sankara Priya, daughter of Gandhi from Mariamman Nagar, Karamanikuppam, Puducherry, set a good example in the modelling industry. She had participated in beauty pageants held not only in India but also in various foreign countries and won medals. She had won several awards in beauty pageants.