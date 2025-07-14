/Jr NTR scolds fans as they chant his name during Kota Srinivasa Rao’s funeral

Telugu actor Jr NTR is being praised on the internet for reprimanding his fans during the funeral of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao on Sunday. The actor was addressing the media after the funeral of the acting legend when certain fans of NTR started chanting his name. NTR left the dais but soon came back to correct them.

Jr NTR scolds fans at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s funeral

A video has been circulating on the internet that features NTR losing his cool and scolding fans. The video shows NTR addressing the reporters gathered at Rao’s funeral. The RRR actor was talking about Rao’s legacy and impact on Telugu cinema. "Let’s celebrate the legacy he left behind through his unforgettable performances, across all our mediums, without sorrow,” he said in Telugu. As NTR finished his statement and started leaving, a few fans began chanting 'Jai NTR' (Hail NTR). NTR turned around, came back and pointed a finger at the fans and said, "No, Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao!"



The fans then started chanting Rao’s name while others around applauded NTR’s gesture. “What a gesture of respect," one person wrote on Twitter in response to the video. Another added, "The star is respectful but the fans are foolish."



Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, died in Hyderabad on Sunday due to age-related ailments. He was 83. In a career that spanned about five decades, Rao acted in over 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. A recipient of Padma Shri, Rao had served as a BJP MLA from Vijayawada East assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1999 to 2004. Tributes poured in for the late actor from his peers in the film industry as well as from political leaders including PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah.