/Kota Srinivasa funeral: Brahmanandam, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh arrive for last rites, pay floral tribute to actor

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who is best known for films including Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ganesh, among others, passed away at the age of 83. His death has caused shock among celebrities and fans and has led to mourning his demise. The funeral was held in Hyderabad and offered floral tributes to the veteran actor.

Celebrities pay their last respects to Kota Srinivasa Rao

At the funeral, megastar Chiranjeevi was the first to reach and paid him floral tribute. In the video shared on social media, the actor placed a wreath of red roses on Rao's mortal remains and later met his relatives and family.

Also Read: Tollywood mourns as veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, and Brahmanandam could be seen getting emotional at the funeral. Earlier, actor Prakash Raj had even met Kota Srinivasa Rao's family at his home and was spotted leaving in his car. The funeral was held in Filmnagar locality of Jubilee Hills. Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away after a prolonged illness.

All about Kota Srinivasa Rao

Kota Srinivasa Rao was an actor and former Andhra Pradesh MLA. He served as the MLA from Vijayawada East in Andhra Pradesh, India, from 1999 to 2004. He has starred in over 750 films including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

He made his debut with the Telugu film Pranam Khareedu in 1978 and has won nine state Nandi Awards in various categories of villain, character actor, and supporting actor. In 2012, he garnered the SIIMA Award for his work in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum.