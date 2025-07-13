Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more

From Stranger Things to Dark: Here's a curated list of some of the best sci-fi series on Netflix and Prime Video.
In the OTT space, sci-fi fans have a plethora of options to choose from the stellar lineup of web shows that explore alternate timelines, post-apocalyptic worlds and futuristic set-ups. Here's a curated list of some of the best sci-fi series on Netflix and Prime Video. Check the list.
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Cara Buono.
One of the best sci-fi shows! The Duffer Brothers' Netflix mega-hit show is set in a fictional town of Hawkins, India, where a group of young kids uncover mysteries of supernatural forces after their friend goes missing. Premiered in 2016, the series is set to conclude with its fifth and final season.
Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn and Lisa Vicari
With a complex storyline, Dark is a critically acclaimed German show that demands patience at the beginning. But once you're hooked, there's no going back. The series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy in the small German town of Winden. What seems like a simple missing person case soon unravels into a complex, mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.
Cast: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee
Based on James S. A. Corey’s bestselling novels, The Expanse is an epic space opera set in a colonised solar system where tensions are brewing between Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt. Amid all this, the disappearance of Julie Mao adds more tension to the political conspiracies.
Cast: Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, and Eiza González.
Based on Liu Cixin’s award-winning novel, 3 Body Problem is a gripping thriller that spans decades and continents - from China's 1960s Cultural Revolution to modern-day Oxford and the United Nations. The thought-provoking sci-fi show tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers we are not alone in the universe.
Cast: Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Colin Ferguson, Joe Morton, Debrah Farentino, Jordan Danger, Ed Quinn.
Blending comedy with sci-fi, Eureka follows a US Marshal who becomes the sheriff of a town full of scientific geniuses, and is also home to Global Dynamics. At this government research facility, many secret experiments take place, many of which go hilariously wrong.
Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Chris Parnell, Matt Berry, and Sarita Choudhury.
Adapted from the iconic video game franchise, Fallout is set 219 years after a nuclear apocalypse, in a world where survivors took refuge in underground shelters known as Vaults. The story follows three very different characters, Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul, as they navigate the violent Wasteland.