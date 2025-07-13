Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn and Lisa Vicari

With a complex storyline, Dark is a critically acclaimed German show that demands patience at the beginning. But once you're hooked, there's no going back. The series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy in the small German town of Winden. What seems like a simple missing person case soon unravels into a complex, mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.