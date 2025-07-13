LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video

Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 15:27 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 15:27 IST

From Stranger Things to Dark: Here's a curated list of some of the best sci-fi series on Netflix and Prime Video.

Best Sci-fi web series
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Best Sci-fi web series

In the OTT space, sci-fi fans have a plethora of options to choose from the stellar lineup of web shows that explore alternate timelines, post-apocalyptic worlds and futuristic set-ups. Here's a curated list of some of the best sci-fi series on Netflix and Prime Video. Check the list.

Stranger Things
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Stranger Things

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Cara Buono.

One of the best sci-fi shows! The Duffer Brothers' Netflix mega-hit show is set in a fictional town of Hawkins, India, where a group of young kids uncover mysteries of supernatural forces after their friend goes missing. Premiered in 2016, the series is set to conclude with its fifth and final season.

Dark
3 / 7
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Dark

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn and Lisa Vicari

With a complex storyline, Dark is a critically acclaimed German show that demands patience at the beginning. But once you're hooked, there's no going back. The series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy in the small German town of Winden. What seems like a simple missing person case soon unravels into a complex, mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.

The Expanse
4 / 7
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

The Expanse

Cast: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee

Based on James S. A. Corey’s bestselling novels, The Expanse is an epic space opera set in a colonised solar system where tensions are brewing between Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt. Amid all this, the disappearance of Julie Mao adds more tension to the political conspiracies.

Body Problem
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Body Problem

Cast: Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, and Eiza González.

Based on Liu Cixin’s award-winning novel, 3 Body Problem is a gripping thriller that spans decades and continents - from China's 1960s Cultural Revolution to modern-day Oxford and the United Nations. The thought-provoking sci-fi show tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers we are not alone in the universe.

Eureka
6 / 7
(Photograph: X/Prime video)

Eureka


Cast: Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Colin Ferguson, Joe Morton, Debrah Farentino, Jordan Danger, Ed Quinn.

Blending comedy with sci-fi, Eureka follows a US Marshal who becomes the sheriff of a town full of scientific geniuses, and is also home to Global Dynamics. At this government research facility, many secret experiments take place, many of which go hilariously wrong.

Fallout
7 / 7
(Photograph: X/Prime video)

Fallout

Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Chris Parnell, Matt Berry, and Sarita Choudhury.

Adapted from the iconic video game franchise, Fallout is set 219 years after a nuclear apocalypse, in a world where survivors took refuge in underground shelters known as Vaults. The story follows three very different characters, Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul, as they navigate the violent Wasteland.

Trending Photo

Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more
7

Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more

G-suits, helmets & night vision goggles: The combat gear that lets fighter pilots cheat death
6

G-suits, helmets & night vision goggles: The combat gear that lets fighter pilots cheat death

From Coco Gauff to Maria Sharapova: 6 wealthiest women tennis stars, check where Serena Williams stands
6

From Coco Gauff to Maria Sharapova: 6 wealthiest women tennis stars, check where Serena Williams stands

9 ways a fighter jet would react if it flew on another planet, if they all had oxygen!
11

9 ways a fighter jet would react if it flew on another planet, if they all had oxygen!

Why does this American fighter jet helmet cost more than a Ferrari?
7

Why does this American fighter jet helmet cost more than a Ferrari?