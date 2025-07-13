/Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh starrer stalled by CBFC over demand for 127 cuts? Director Honey Trehan spills the beans

Ever since the announcement of Diljit Dosanjh's starrer Punjab 95 was made, it has been the talk of the town. With controversies surrounding the film, it has piqued the curiosity of netizens, and they are eagerly waiting for its release in cinemas. However, as said, the film's release has been delayed, and now it is reported that it is being stalled by CBFC as they demanded several cuts, only then will it move forward.

Director Honey Trehan opens up on CBFC blocking Punjab 95

According to an NDTV report, director Honey Trehan opened up about the film being stuck with the CBFC. He said, “After 127 cuts, only the trailer will be left. I don't agree with those 127 cuts. Even if the film is released with all those cuts, I'll remove my name from it. I can understand that there is pressure on my producers to release with 127 cards, where everything gets changed, and it becomes something else.”

“But it's not directed by me, so why would I take CBFC's credit away? I think it's better if they can get the credit. It's probably coming from people with an agenda; these people at CBFC, when you speak to them, they can't even talk straight.”

He questioned the logic behind the demand for certain cuts from the film. “Let me give an instance. The story is set in Punjab. Why would any sensible person remove 'Punjab' from the title itself? They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them 'Police' and not 'Punjab Police'. Where is the logic?. They also said Don't take Indira Gandhi's name. Okay, so then what should I call her? There's a film called Emergency that has been made on her whole life, and I can't even have one person take her name in the film? Why such partiality?”

Based on the true story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the movie has been a subject of controversy for several months now. The film, which was supposed to release this year in February, has been met with radio silence from CBFC since then, after being asked for the removal of certain scenes.

Who is Jaswant Singh Kalra, on whom Punjab 95 is based

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist who was kidnapped and subsequently murdered in 1995. After Operation Blue Star, which led to the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were empowered to detain the suspects. Using the given power, the police back then illegally detained and tortured innocents on the pretext of being militants.

Bravely speaking up against the illegal activities and killings, Khalra fought against the human rights abuses in Punjab during the insurgency period, when several armed campaigns took place by the militants of the Khalistan Movement. Notably, he was known for uncovering the illegal murder and cremation of Sikhs by the Punjab Police.

Working on the atrocities taking place, he investigated four major cases about the cremation of 25,000 unidentified bodies in Punjab, and the murder of around 2,000 police officers who didn't cooperate with the other police officers. Later, the Union government's investigative agency, the CBI, also revealed that police had unlawfully cremated 2,097 people in the Tarn Taran district alone.