BTS member J-Hope, lovingly known as Hobi or Sunshine by ARMYs, is a Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and dancer. Ever since his discharge from military service, the artist has been serving his fans with performances one by one. J-Hope made his comeback after three years at the Lollapalooza festival in Berlin. Several pictures and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

J-hope's performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Berlin goes viral

The powerhouse performer of BTS, J-Hope, made everyone go gaga with his slick moves, charisma, and raw emotion while performing on stage. He had the crowd in control by chanting his name and even singing along in Korean with the singer.

J-Hope performed songs that include- Sweet Dreams, Dynamite, Mic Drop, Butter, Killing it Girl, Chicken Noodle Soup (Becky G), Hope World, and Future among others. ARMYs flooded the social media platforms with several videos from the event. BTS updates fan wrote, “[MEDIA] #JHOPE took the stage as the headliner for the world-famous music festival 'Lollapalooza Berlin'. He performed for about 90 minutes with a splendid performance. The total number of attendees for the festival that day was estimated at 60,000.”

One user wrote, "We are proud of you, J-Hope".

Another user wrote, "I can't believe that after almost 5 years of being in the army, I'm finally trending an event that I'll be attending. This is my first BTS member concert. I'm seeing Hobi guys".

J-hope's tour and work post-military discharge

Lollapalooza Berlin is an annual music festival held in Berlin, Germany. J-Hope will headline the 2025 festival. It was held at the Olympic Stadium and the Olympic Park in Berlin.