/Where’s Obama? Netizens ask as Jennifer Aniston’s alleged new romance steals the spotlight



Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating a new guy named Jim Curtis. Amidst these rumours, netizens are curious about the speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with former President Barack Obama, which has been confirmed as false.

The Friend's star is again in the headlines and this time for her romance rumours with hypnotist Jim Curtis. While there is no confirmation of Aniston's new relationship, netizens are already going gaga.

Speculation about Aniston's relationship began after she was spotted with Curtis at a hotel last month. The couple were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together. Photos of them from Mallorca, Spain, have gone viral across the internet.

While several of Aniston's fans were delighted with the news, a few began to question the viral romance rumour of Aniston with Obama.

Reacting to Aniston's picture, one user wrote,''Where is Barack Obama?''

Another wrote, ''Speechless.''

Jennifer Aniston on dating Obama

The internet was ablaze when the reports about Jennifer and Barack dating began. The Murder Mystery star was not able to control her laugh when talking about her viral fling during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Calling rumours, ''absolutely untrue,'' she said, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that. I was not mad at it. I know Michelle more than him”



The rumours started last year when an article titled “The Truth About Jen & Barack” was published by InTouch magazine. At the time when the article was first published, it did not gain much traction. However, it resurfaced when speculation about a rift between Barack and Michelle Obama began circulating online.