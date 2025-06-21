/Top 10 Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows to watch

Jennifer Aniston will probably always be best known for Friends, but she has acted in many other movies and TV shows that you might not have seen. Here’s a look at 10 of her most famous films and series.
Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress. She became famous all over the world for playing Rachel Green in the TV show Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Her role in Friends won her several big awards, including a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
This film shows Aniston’s character trying to manage life while feeling left out among her rich friends. Olivia (Jennifer Aniston) works as a maid to earn money, but she is not as rich as her friends Christine (Catherine Keener), Jane (Frances McDormand), and Franny (Joan Cusack), who all have comfortable lives. Olivia continues to find enough money to live, while Christine is facing a failing marriage. Jane often shows anger without a clear reason, and Franny does her best to support her friends.
Dirt is a dark comedy-drama series that starred Courteney Cox. It aired from 2007 to 2008 and got mixed but mostly good reviews. People liked the show’s stylish look, witty writing, and strong acting. Jennifer Aniston appears as Tina Harrod in this drama about tabloid journalism. Her guest role is short but memorable.
This romantic comedy has many stars, including Aniston, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, and more. Aniston plays Beth, who hopes her boyfriend will commit. The movie follows different people facing love troubles.
Aniston plays Nicole Hurley, a reporter wrongly accused of murder. Her ex-husband, a bounty hunter, is after her. Together, they end up chasing the real criminal. The film mixes action, comedy, and romance.
In this comedy hit (and its sequel), Aniston plays a boss who makes life difficult for her employee, played by Charlie Day, by constantly harassing him.
This is not your usual family comedy. The movie follows a drug dealer who creates a fake family to help him smuggle drugs. Aniston plays the pretend mother in this funny adventure. It is a road trip movie that is easy to guess but still funny. Even though some parts are silly, it still manages to make you laugh.
Cake tells the story of a woman who struggles to heal from her past because her body’s pain keeps reminding her of her emotional wounds. The film could have been a serious and honest look at a woman battling alcohol, drugs, grief, and pain to escape her feelings. But instead, it feels more like a dark comedy that is easier to watch, with lively music and a hopeful ending. Jennifer Aniston plays a role of Claire Bennett, a woman who is dealing with deep personal pain. She begins to focus on the struggles of another person to cope with her own.
This sweet Netflix comedy tells the story of Willowdean, nicknamed Dumplin’. Her mom, played by Jennifer Aniston, is a former beauty queen. Willowdean surprises everyone by joining the local beauty contest.
Aniston stars as Alex, a famous morning news anchor. She works alongside a new co-host, Bradley, played by Reese Witherspoon. Fans may remember Witherspoon as Aniston’s little sister from Friends.
Friends is the highest-rated live-action sitcom. The show aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. Even today, many people love watching it again, especially after the special reunion that was aired in 2021.This well-loved sitcom is about six friends living in New York City. Aniston plays Rachel Green, a role that won her major awards like an Emmy and a Golden Globe.