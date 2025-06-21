/Top 10 Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows to watch

Cake tells the story of a woman who struggles to heal from her past because her body’s pain keeps reminding her of her emotional wounds. The film could have been a serious and honest look at a woman battling alcohol, drugs, grief, and pain to escape her feelings. But instead, it feels more like a dark comedy that is easier to watch, with lively music and a hopeful ending. Jennifer Aniston plays a role of Claire Bennett, a woman who is dealing with deep personal pain. She begins to focus on the struggles of another person to cope with her own.