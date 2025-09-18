/The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere: Bollywood comes out in full force to cheer for Aryan Khan

The Ba***ds of Bollywood had its star studded premiere on September 17, 2025. From the gorgeous Alia Bhatt with her dashing husband Ranbir Kapoor to Kajol and Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal - Bollywood came in to cheer for the debutant director Aryan Khan.
The most talked show on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood had its premier on 17 September, 2025. The night was star studded from Alia Bhatt with her dashing husband, Ranbir Kapoor twinning in white, to the Ambani's new daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Ambani. Let's check who all were there at the premier outshining their spark a the red carpet.
The director of the series, Aryan Khan came early to greet his guests for the night along with his family including Shah Rukh Khan hand in hand with his wife Gauri Khan, his younger brother and his sister Suhana Khan, who stood proudly by him cheering him for his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
The night became more shinier with the non-stop paparazzi's camera flash, when Alia Bhatt with her husband Ranbir Kapoor walked the red carpet twinning in white. The couple was looking absolutely charming and became the most-talked topic for the night.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood starrer, Bobby Deol make his presence at his series' premier with his family. The artist generosity shows when posing for the paparazzi cracking joke up and making Aryan Khan smile which grabbed all the attention of the showbiz premiere.
The leading cast, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal showed up looking dashing and attaining more eyeballs on him. All suited up for the premiere, the actors came into notice. Juyal's flaunting his bearded look and long hairs have left his fans go insane about his transformation.
The Gabru Munda, Vicky Kaushal walked the red carpet and came at the premiere supporting Aryan Khan at his first film as a director. Viicky came all booted up in black suit making his dazzling appearance alone, also winked at the paparazzi.
The enduring Bollywood couple, Ajay Devgan with his wife, Kajol came for the night. Kajol being a friend for so many years with Shah Rukh Khan showed up to cheer and support Aryan Khan for his film.
Bollywood divas Ananya Pandey, Khushi Kapoor and Tamannah Bhatia, showed up looking gorgeous in their dresses, outshining their glam with their radiant smile.
The world's tycoon, Mukesh Ambani along with her wife, Nita Ambani stepped up on the red carpet smiling and showing gratitude to everyone there. Ambani's eldest son, Akash with his wife, Shloka Ambani and the newly youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant also came in for the premiere of the series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood .