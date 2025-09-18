/Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Iconic films of the veteran actress you must watch on OTT

Shabana Azmi turns 76 today. On her special day, we take a look back at her career and commendable work, curating a list of her notable movies that one should definitely watch.
Happy Birthday, Shabana Azmi! An anting legend, who is known for her esteemed performances across movies and TV shows. Spanning over decades, in her commendable career, she has done over 150 projects, starting from her 70s debut film, Ankur, to her recent project, Dabba Cartel. Celebrating her birthday, let's take a look at her best movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The 1999 biographical drama is based on the life of gangster Santoben Jadeja of Porbandar, Gujarat. Breaking several stereotypes, Shabana briliantly played the role of Rambhi as 'Godmother'. For her performance, the actress won a Best Actress National Award.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Neerja, a biopic based on air hostess Neerja Bhanot, who saved the lives of passengers and crew during the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73. Azmi played the role of Neerja's mother.
Where to watch: Netflix
Shabana Azmi's performance as Satya Maasi is not an easy one to forget. Directed by Terrie Samundra, the horrific movie follows the story of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who tries to save her family's village from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a dramatic love story featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. In addition to the captivating performances of Bhatt and Singh, the supporting cast also got much-deserved attention. One particularly unforgettable moment from the movie is the kiss scene between Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dabba Cartel highlights the story of a tiffin service run by five middle-class women, who are all brought to do a drug dealing racket via delivering food in tiffins to different areas. Azmi's performance in the show as one of the elders and the leader of the group is commendable and keeps the audience gripped.