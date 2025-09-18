/Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Iconic films of the veteran actress you must watch on OTT

Happy Birthday, Shabana Azmi! An anting legend, who is known for her esteemed performances across movies and TV shows. Spanning over decades, in her commendable career, she has done over 150 projects, starting from her 70s debut film, Ankur, to her recent project, Dabba Cartel. Celebrating her birthday, let's take a look at her best movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms.