/Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned for allegedly disrespecting judiciary in Jolly LLB 3

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with director Subhash Kapoor, have been issued summons by a civil court in Pune for allegedly disrespecting the judiciary in the upcoming film Jolly LLB. The summons was issued following a petition filed by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan. The three have been asked by the court to appear in person on October 28 at 11 am.

Why has Jolly LLB 3 team been sent a legal summon?

Advocate Wajed Rahim Khan has alleged that the film mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings. In plea filed by Khan, the advocate has objected to the portrayal of the legal profession in a negative light and raised concerns over a scene where judges are being addressed as ‘mama’- considered a slang term.

Speaking to ANI, Khan demanded respect for the lawyers. “Whatever they have shown about the advocates and the judges is wrong... I filed a petition in the Pune court. And the court has asked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and the director to be present."

The complaint was originally filed in 2024 when the first teaser of Jolly LLB 3 came out. The film's teaser was released last week, giving the first glimpse at the clash of the two Jollys, played by Akshay and Arshad.

About Jolly LLB 3

The third installment in the legal comedy franchise, Jolly LLB 3, will feature the two Jollys -Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together on screen. The first part, led by Arshad, was a sleeper hit at the box office in 2013, earning close to ₹50 crore on a ₹10 crore budget. The sequel, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, became a superhit, earning over ₹200 crore worldwide.

In Jolly LLB 3, the two actors reprise their roles and are pitted against each other. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare. Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.