/Jolly LLB 3 teaser: It's Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi in courtroom drama packed with chaos and laughter

The makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Jolly LLB 3 much to the excitement of the fans. The most-anticipated film features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi who are engaged in a banter inside the courtroom with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB franchise and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

Teaser of Jolly LLB 3 Released, Fans React

In the teaser, a glimpse is given of Judge Tripathi (played by Saurabh Shukla), who once again becomes entangled in the drama between Jolly Mishra (played by Akshay Kumar) and Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi).

The courtroom drama between two Jollys takes a funny turn with chaos, playful and witty digs, and each other. The teaser also gives a hint at Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's possible battle between the two, proving who is the real Jolly.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "This one is going to be epic just like Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, De Dana Dan". Another user wrote, "This is what we want from Akshay Sir and Arshad Warsi, who deserve such roles", wrote the third user. Another wrote, "Akshay + Arshad + Saurabh Full Entertainment".

All about Jolly LLB 3

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare. The co-producers are Naren Kumar, Dimple Kharbanda, and the executive producers are Shashi Thakur and Rohit Jayaswal. The music directors are Aman Pant, Anurag Saikia, and Vikram Montrose.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, and Arshad Warsi in key roles. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 3, 2025.