/Coolie: Did Anirudh Ravichander took help of AI to create songs? Music composer reveals

Rajinikanth's Coolie is one of the most anticipated films. With just a week away from its release, fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star on screen. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently opened up about his experience of working on songs for the upcoming action-thriller and how he took the help of artificial intelligence for creating them.

Anirudh Ravichander really used the help of AI for making songs of Coolie?

In an interaction with Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravinchander said, "Two days ago, when I had a creative block, I just opened ChatGPT and fed it the information about my song. I asked the AI, 'This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?' I swear, I am being honest."

He further added "I also subscribed to the premium version of the AI os that so that it doesn't stop giving me the best results midway. With the prompt, the AI gave me ten lines. From there, I saw one line, an idea emerged, and I cracked the rest of the song. All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck".

However, this confession left internet divided and one user wrote, "Next time use @grok bro". Another user wrote, "Glad he used Chat gpt and not grok". "I think he wrote only 2 line and rest by Chat gpt", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Stop hating".

Coolie: budget, advance booking, cast, and more

According to the Sacnilk report, the advance booking for Coolie stands at Rs 14.25 Crore with block seats earning Rs 20.41 Cr. Tickets sold for Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages are approximately 6 lakh. So far, as per the report, the worldwide pre-sales have been over Rs 51 crore gross for its opening day.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie also features an impressive supporting cast, including Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.