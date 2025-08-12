/S.S Rajamouli's 2-part combined film Bahubali: The Epic's new poster unveiled

One of S.S. Rajamouli's blockbusters, Baahubali, featuring Prabhas in the lead roles, achieved massive success and critical acclaim. The first and second parts broke several box office records and had a huge impact on Indian cinema. Recently, the director had surprised fans by announcing that a combined version of the films titled Bahubali: The Epic will be released. The makers recently dropped a new poster for the upcoming film.

New poster of Bahubali: The Epic unveiled, netizens react

The new poster featured the faces of Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva. With the official logo of the poster, the film also confirms the release date, ie, on October 31, 2025.

Soon, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Omg! Waiting for this!". Another user wrote, "Rs 100 crore incoming". "We want deleted scenes", wrote the third user.

All about Baahubali: Box office report, cast and more

Bahubali: The Epic will combine Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), telling the story of a man who learns the truth about his past and takes his rightful place on the throne.

Apart from Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Adivi Sesh, Prabhakar, and Sudeepa among others. Rajamouli's cousin M. M. Keeravani composed the music and background for the film. Baahubali: The Beginning is the first non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and it receives a standing ovation. The show saw the score performed live while the epic action movie unfolded on the big screen.