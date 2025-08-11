Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence

India is gearing up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, and for cinema lovers, we've curated a list of movies that audiences loved back in 1947. Scroll down to take a look.
The year 1947 is a historic year for Indians, as this is when the country gained freedom from British rule following a prolonged struggle. As we get ready to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Independence, we take a look back at the movies that Indians loved in the year of Independence
Bollywood's megastar Dilip Kumar was a budding star when Jugnu was released. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1947 and was also the first major hit for Kumar. The musical romance film grossed Rs 50 lakh in India, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the historic year.
This was also the highest for any Indian film at the time until it was surpassed by 'Andaz', which had Dilip Kumar in the lead role along with Raj Kapoor and Nargis.
Starring megastar of the yesteryear K. L. Saigal, Suraiya, and Najma. The music-loaded drama Parwana was released in February 1947 and was about Inder, played by K. L. Saigal, who is from a well-to-do family and considerate towards the poor and needy. This causes jealousy and misunderstandings in his life. The movie also performed well at the box office.
Do Bhai was directed by Munshi Dil and starred Ulhas, Kamini Kaushal, Dipak Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie was the second highest-grossing Indian film of Independence year (1947).
Filmistan produced movie 'Sajan' starred Ashok Kumar, Rehana in lead roles. The movie follows the story of a man, Prakash, who is suffering from amnesia following a train accident. The film performed well at the box office.
Madhubala was known as one of the most beautiful actresses who graced the silver screen in the golden era of Indian cinema.
Known for her magnetic beauty, in 1947, at age 14, the evergreen actress made her debut as a lead star in the movie 'Neel Kamal' co-starring Raj Kapoor and Begum Para.
The movie revolves around two sisters who are separated in childhood. The film made Rs 2.5 million at the box office.
The freedom year romantic drama 'Mirza Sahiban' was much loved by the people. Starring Noor Jehan and Trilok Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie was a huge hit and was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 1947.