Cinema in 1947: From Jugnu to Neel Kamal, films Indians loved in the year of Independence

Bollywood's megastar Dilip Kumar was a budding star when Jugnu was released. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1947 and was also the first major hit for Kumar. The musical romance film grossed Rs 50 lakh in India, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of the historic year.

This was also the highest for any Indian film at the time until it was surpassed by 'Andaz', which had Dilip Kumar in the lead role along with Raj Kapoor and Nargis.