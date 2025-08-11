/Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal to skip Indian release? Here's what reports say



Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal is likely to skip its release in India. The movie was initially set to release on May 9. However, following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, the film’s release was indefinitely postponed. Abir Gulaal marked the comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to Indian cinema. However, due to the tragic incident, the film faced backlash, especially from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a prominent organisation, who boycotted the release. However, as per recent reports, it has been learned that the makers of the movie will follow Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaarji 3 model, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, and will not release in India.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's long-awaited romantic drama is reportedly set to release at the end of August. According to BizAsia, the romantic drama is reportedly scheduled for a global release on August 29. The movie will clash with Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari at global box office.

However, due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the film will reportedly skip its release in India.

The decision comes months after Diljit Dosanjh’s film Sardaar Ji 3 was released internationally while skipping Indian cinemas. Surprisingly, the Punjabi film performed well at the global box office.

About the movie following Sardaar Ji 3 release model, an industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Abir Gulaal will go the Sardaar Ji 3 way. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer did not get a release in India as it starred Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. It went on to do huge business overseas. Another Punjabi film, Chal Mera Putt 4, also had a release only outside India and it also became a huge success.'' However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.