/Beyond the Bar: Lee Jin Wook-Jung Chaeyeon's new k-drama sparks age-gap debate among netizens

South Korean drama Beyond the Bar, starring Lee Jin Wook and Jung Chae-yeon in lead roles, premiered on August 2. The legal drama is receiving praises from netizens for the performance and plotline with several twists and turns. However, the 16-year age gap between the lead couple has sparked debate on social media.

Netizens' reaction and discussion to the age gap of the lead couple in Beyond the Bar

The story of a veteran lawyer and an idealistic newcomer has grabbed the attention of everyone. However, a new development in recent episodes has left netizens taking sides and breaking into discussion on social media, whether it's right or not.

One user wrote, "#BeyondTheBar continuing to impress me for the way they are including office politics into the mix, along with the unique legal cases they take up. Of course, I still love the developing chemistry between the leads, especially the budding equation of mutual respect & admiration".

Another user wrote, "Anyway, beyond the bar, new ep confirmed the romance happening, so big win for age gap nation".

"Beyond the Bar is fun, but every time there's a bit of romance, I immediately think of their age gap, it's like uncle and niece", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "And instead of being so ‘defensive,’ I assume you get my point that big age gaps are NOT a big deal in kdramas. But just saying he’s NOT the only actor with a big age gap. Also, beyond the bar isn’t even confirmed to be a romance plot".

All about Beyond The Bar

The courtroom drama tells the story of a young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice who joins a top law firm - navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.