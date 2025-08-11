/Who was Bobby Whitlock? The Memphis boy, who gave one of the Rock's greatest albums

Bobby Whitlock is no more. The acclaimed keyboardist and songwriter passed away at the age of 77. The musician, known for co-founding the band Derek and the Dominos, breathed his last on August 10, Sunday morning at 1:20 am, after a brief illness with cancer, as per Variety. The saddening news of his passing was confirmed by his manager, Carol Kaye. The Memphis-born musician passed away at home in Texas, surrounded by his family.

Bobby Whitlock's journey from rags to riches, his wife pays tribute.

In a statement to TMZ, the musician's wife, Coco Carmel Whitlock, honoured the musician's journey from the Memphis streets to becoming one of the revered American rock stars. Coco has played with her husband for a brief period.

"How do you express in but a few words the grandness of one man who came from abject poverty in the south to heights unimagined in such a short time?" she said.

She adds, “My love Bobby looked at life as an adventure taking me by the hand leading me through a world of wonderment from music to poetry and painting. I feel his hands that were so intensely expressive and warm on my face and the small of my back whenever I close my eyes, he is there.”

Whitlock's journey in music

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Whitlock is known for co-founding the blues rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton in the 1970s. However, he began singing at a very young age and, in the mid-sixties, started working with Stax Records in his hometown. In the early stages, he collaborated with artists like Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Albert King, Sam & Dave, and The Staple Singers, among others.

In the early years of his career, he primarily performed in the Memphis area. In his 2010 autobiography, he wrote,''It was a great time and town for music then, especially soul music. It was real rhythm and blues. Albert King R&B, that's what I'm talking about. It was loose and all about music everywhere that you turned."

How was Derek and the Dominos founded?

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Bobby began playing with Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, which included bassist Carl Radle and drummers Jim Keltner and Jim Gordon. Whitlock and Clapton struck up a friendship first, and as they spent time together and wrote songs, they were soon joined by Carl and Jim, forming the musical group that became Derek and the Dominos.

The group released only one studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, in 1971, an album now considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time, with emotionally charged songs like “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” and “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?”

The album was named one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and the song “Layla” has been considered one of the greatest rock songs ever. Derek and the Dominos disbanded in 1971 while in the midst of recording their second album.